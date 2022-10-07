It's National Potato Day in Ireland

Today, Friday 7 October, marks a very special day in Ireland.

National Potato Day was created to celebrate one of the Emerald Isle’s most popular foods.

It’s a chance to indulge in one of the most versatile vegetables on the dinner plate, whether baked, fried or sautéed.

National Potato Day is the brainchild of Bord Bia, who were eager to celebrate the humble spud with a selection of recipes shared on social media.

According to Bord Bia research, 2 in 3 assume (incorrectly) that the potatoes used to make the majority of chipper chips come from Ireland, when in fact, the majority of chipping potatoes are imported into Ireland each year. This National Potato Day, Bord Bia is encouraging consumers to ask about the country of origin of the potatoes used to cook the chips they consume from their local chipper, or if making chips as a treat at home, to make sure to use locally grown potatoes.

Speaking about this year’s National Potato Day, Lorcan Bourke, Fresh Produce and Potato Manager at Bord Bia said:

“Irish people love chips, wedges and fries, particularly at tea-time or as a weekend treat to share. Freshly cut chips from locally grown potatoes can make the most delicious and satisfying meals - a real crowd pleaser. As part of this year’s National Potato Day celebrations, Bord Bia is highlighting the potential value for money that potatoes offer when feeding family and friends. The simplicity and versatility of cooking with potatoes mean that there are endless recipe options to suit any meal or cuisine."

To help Irish people get involved with National Potato Day celebrations, Bord Bia is also sharing tips and recipe inspiration to encourage people to cook with locally grown potatoes at home. Follow @Bordbia on social media for inspiration this National Potato Day, or check out some tasty recipes below!

With that in mind, they’ve come up with five potato-based recipes, all of which can be found on their website. Here are two of the Irish Post’s favourites.

Potato Pancakes (for one)

Ingredients

350g mashed potato

250g plain flour

1 tsp baking soda

300ml buttermilk

6 spring onions, finely sliced

1 tbsp butter

sea salt and ground black pepper

Method

For the pancakes, put the mashed potato, flour, baking soda and spring onions in a large mixing bowl and mix until evenly combined. Add the milk, little by little, until you have a wet, dropping consistency. Season to taste with sea salt and ground black pepper. Heat a non-stick frying pan over a medium-high heat with a little butter. When the butter begins to foam, spoon heaped tablespoon measurements of the mixture into the frying pan and fry for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Remove from the pan and place on a plate lined with kitchen paper. Repeat with the remaining mixture. Keep warm in a low oven. Serve with tomato sauce and a side salad. Serve with a chilli, yogurt and garlic dressing and a green salad.

Potato Rosti (for one)

Ingredients

300g Rooster potatoes

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 tbsp greek yoghurt

1 tbsp chives, chopped

Salt and Pepper

Method

Grate the potatoes with a coarse grater. Using the piece of kitchen paper, squeeze out as much liquid from the potatoes as possible. Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Heat the oil and butter in a heavy based frying pan (cast iron is best) then add the grated potato and press down. Cook very gently for about 10 minutes, loosening the rosti after a couple of minutes so it doesn’t stick and becomes golden brown all over. Season with salt and pepper and place in the oven for about 20 minutes to finish cooking. Serve with red onion, yoghurt and chopped chives.

