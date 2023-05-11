Laura Whitmore launches stunning new summer-ready fashion range for high street store
Life & Style

Laura Whitmore launches stunning new summer-ready fashion range for high street store

PRESENTER Laura Whitmore has launched a fashion range for a high street store which lands just in time for summer.

The Dublin native, who was raised in Co. Wicklow, claims her 25-piece capsule collection with Love & Roses has been a “natural collaboration”.

“From working with the creative directors and my team over a long period to make this collection the best it can be, I share the brand’s ethos in focusing on creating staples that last the test of time and can be worn now, reimagined tomorrow but most importantly kept forever,” the former Love Island host said.

Laura Whitmore's Love & Roses range is now available in Next

In true Whitmore style, the collection, which can now be purchased at Next – online and in store – is packed full of colour and prints and carries an obvious nod to the former model’s favoured 70s style.

There are also wide leg trousers, neon brights and a contemporary take on the classic leopard print within the collection.

“The abundance of colour and playful prints is key with the emphasis on how the product makes you feel, not just how it makes you look – though it makes you look pretty damn good,” Whitmore claims.

Shimmering metallics feature in Whitmore's summer-ready range

Last month the Irishwoman, a mother of one who is married to Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, launched a Sunday morning chat show on ITV, titled Laura Whitmore’s Breakfast Show.

Later this year she is due to front a documentary series for the same channel, which reportedly focuses on taboo subjects such as rough sex and violent pornography.

