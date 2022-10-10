Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pictured in popular Dublin vintage shop
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pictured in popular Dublin vintage shop

Staff at Nine Crows pictured with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

ONE OF Hollywood's hottest couples at the moment were spotted in a Dublin vintage clothing store over the weekend.

Actress Megan Fox and her rapper fiancé Machine Gun Kelly were photographed at Nine Crow's in Temple Bar ahead of the rapper's concert in the 3Arena which took place lat night.

The store is a popular vintage clothing store which attracts people from all over the country, and evidently, international celebrities.

Posting on Instagram, the store's official Instagram account posted a photo of the couple with some shoppers and staff.

Fox was wearing khaki slacks with a grey button-up t-shirt, a pale blue and white flannel shirt, an oversized suede jacket edged with fur, a petrol blue fluffy hat and a pale blue handbag.

Kelly twinned with Fox in a black furry hat, a black oversized puffer jacket, a graphic t-shirt, pinstripe trousers, high-top trainers and a chunky silver necklace.

“Camilla, one of the girls that was on shift, had tickets to his gig on Sunday so she was actually playing his music in the shop while they were walking past. He heard it and came in, but they obviously ended up liking the shop because it’s definitely their style,” shop manager Alexandrea Morgan told the Sunday World.

“Machine Gun Kelly wanted a t-shirt off one of our mannequins. I wasn’t there when they actually came in, I was about two minutes away, so I came over and helped them get it off.

“One of the girls rang me and said they were in the shop so I just started running over.”

They pair made quite an impression on staff in the Nine Crows Vintage store and even gave them free tickets to the concert on Sunday.

See More: 3Arena, Dublin, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox

