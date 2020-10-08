Nestlé have launched a Quality Street delivery service to anywhere in Ireland

IT SUDDENLY feels a lot like Christmas...

Whether you're particular to Roses, Heroes, Celebrations or Quality Street, everyone accepts that it's not Christmas without a big tin of chocolates by your side while you rewatch Home Alone for the hundredth time.

And even if Christmas might not be the same as previous years in many respects-- it's not likely that the beloved 12 Pubs will happen this year-- chocolate is one of life's sweet constants.

And this year, it's easier than ever to get your hands on a box of Quality Street-- you don't even need to leave your street.

Nestlé has announced that from today, chocolate lovers will be able to get boxes of Quality Street delivered to their doors all year round as they have opened a new webshop with a delivery service.

Plus, if you love The Purple One but the toffees end up forgotten at the bottom of the tin, you can now pick and choose which sweets you want to include-- and if you're gifting the chocolates to someone, you can put their name on the tin and add a personalised card with the delivery.

Speaking at the launch of the Quality Street delivery service, Senior Brand Manafer for Quality Street Ellie Dent, said: "We’ve had an overwhelming response to our pop-up stations over the last few years, so we know how much people love to choose the perfect mix of their favourite sweets and personalise their Quality Street tins.

"Until now, you needed to do this by visiting a specific store but, with the launch of [the website], shoppers in the UK and Ireland can tailor their tins in a matter of clicks, all from the comfort of their own home.

"Quality Street is the number one seasonal brand, and we’re incredibly proud of that, but it’s also the perfect gift at any time."

You can get a 1kg tin of Quality Street delivered to any address in Ireland for €20.00 inclusive-- to find out more, you can visit the new website here.