Ronan Keating will run 100k to support cancer charity on 25th anniversary of mum's death
Life & Style

Ronan Keating will run 100k to support cancer charity on 25th anniversary of mum's death

Ronan and wife Storm Keating will both take up the 100k in 30 Days challenge

BOYZONE star Ronan Keating has confirmed he will run 100k in 30 days to raise money for the cancer charity he and his siblings set up in their mother’s name.

The singer has signed up for the 100K in 30 Days in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation fundraiser, which was launched in Dublin yesterday afternoon,

The singer’s mother, Marie, lost her battle to breast cancer 25 years ago this year.

The Dubliner, who hosts the Magic Breakfast radio show with Harriet Scott on weekday mornings, has confirmed that he will run 100k across the 30 days of June to raise awareness and show support for breast cancer services.

Pictured at the launch of 100K in 30 Days in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation challenge are: Linda Keating Founder & Director of Fundraising at The Marie Keating Foundation, TV Presenter Glenda Gilson, Breast cancer survivor Eileen Sheehy and Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy

Joining the Irish star in the challenge is his wife Storm, children Missy and Jack, Dancing with the Stars Judge Arthur Gourounlian, Today FM presenter Dara Quilty, broadcasters Glenda Gilson, Laura Woods and Anna Daly and businesswomen Pippa O’Connor and Lisa Jordan. 2023 is the fourth year of the 100k in 30 Days event, which has raised €4million to date, for breast cancer services in Ireland.

Services supported by the funds raised via the challenge include the state-of-the-art Clinical Trial Centre in the new Breast Centre at Beaumont Hospital.

See More: 100k In 30 Days, Boyzone, Marie Keating Foundation, Ronan Keating

Related

Two Irish cities deemed best in Europe for bookworms
Life & Style 6 days ago

Two Irish cities deemed best in Europe for bookworms

By: Irish Post

Ten of the most glorious gardens the island of Ireland has to offer
Life & Style 1 week ago

Ten of the most glorious gardens the island of Ireland has to offer

By: Irish Post

Bryan Murray’s most challenging role
Entertainment 1 week ago

Bryan Murray’s most challenging role

By: Michael J. McDonagh

Latest

Long-awaited Stardust nightclub tragedy inquest begins today
News 2 hours ago

Long-awaited Stardust nightclub tragedy inquest begins today

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland through the eyes of a keen observer
Irish History 11 hours ago

Ireland through the eyes of a keen observer

By: Justin Chapman

Will the Presidential push for peace work?
Comment 14 hours ago

Will the Presidential push for peace work?

By: Peter Kelly

Spurning a banquet
Comment 16 hours ago

Spurning a banquet

By: Malachi O'Doherty

PSNI officers to be prosecuted for sharing images from scenes of sudden deaths
News 1 day ago

PSNI officers to be prosecuted for sharing images from scenes of sudden deaths

By: Gerard Donaghy