Ronan Keating will run 100k to support cancer charity on 25th anniversary of mum's death

BOYZONE star Ronan Keating has confirmed he will run 100k in 30 days to raise money for the cancer charity he and his siblings set up in their mother’s name.

The singer has signed up for the 100K in 30 Days in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation fundraiser, which was launched in Dublin yesterday afternoon,

The singer’s mother, Marie, lost her battle to breast cancer 25 years ago this year.

The Dubliner, who hosts the Magic Breakfast radio show with Harriet Scott on weekday mornings, has confirmed that he will run 100k across the 30 days of June to raise awareness and show support for breast cancer services.

Joining the Irish star in the challenge is his wife Storm, children Missy and Jack, Dancing with the Stars Judge Arthur Gourounlian, Today FM presenter Dara Quilty, broadcasters Glenda Gilson, Laura Woods and Anna Daly and businesswomen Pippa O’Connor and Lisa Jordan. 2023 is the fourth year of the 100k in 30 Days event, which has raised €4million to date, for breast cancer services in Ireland.

Services supported by the funds raised via the challenge include the state-of-the-art Clinical Trial Centre in the new Breast Centre at Beaumont Hospital.