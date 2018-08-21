Stranded couple get engaged while waiting to be rescued from Irish mountain
Stranded couple get engaged while waiting to be rescued from Irish mountain

It's all downhill from here, guys.

A couple who became stranded on the Mourne Mountains in Co. Down at the weekend got engaged while waiting to be rescued.

The lovestruck climbers were descending Slieve Lamagan on Sunday night when they became disoriented due to poor visibility and fading sunlight.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team received a call for assistance at 9.42pm and sent 10 rescuers out to the scene.

While they were waiting, the stranded couple decided it was the perfect time to commit their lives to one another - as you do.

Writing on Facebook, the rescue team said: "The couple had been descending from Slieve Lamagan when they got disoriented in a combination of extremely poor visibility and failing light.

"The team was able to identify their approximate position between Upper and Lower Cove. After a short search, the team located the couple and escorted them to team vehicles for transfer to road access.

"To add to a happy ending, the couple got engaged while waiting... And we’d the pleasure of being the first to congratulate them!

"A total of ten members responded and stood down at 01.10am."

Issuing a warning to other climbers, the rescue team added: "Even with reasonable summer conditions, visibility can and does change and as such, we strongly suggest carrying both map and compass and knowing how to use them."

Talk about starting your engagement on a high!

