Irish Government announces €5m in funding for disability sports projects

MORE than €5m has been earmarked for sports bodies in Ireland to support disability-related projects.

Funding will be awarded to the national governing bodies (NGBs) of sport to finance their inclusion projects, the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, and Sport Ireland announced today

The finances will come from Ireland’s Dormant Accounts Fund which allows unclaimed funds from accounts in the nation’s credit institutions to be used for other projects.

“This Dormant Accounts Fund allocation will allow our sporting bodies to sustain the important work they do in communities throughout Ireland, supporting inclusion for those experiencing disadvantage or living with disabilities, while also helping to boost participation in sport and physical activity,” Ireland’s Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan said today.

“This funding reinforces the important principle that sport and physical activity are fundamental rights and should be open to everyone, everywhere. This funding will help empower NGBs to do more to reach those who are economically or socially disadvantaged, educationally disadvantaged or people with a disability.”

The full allocation of €5.16m will support a wide range of projects across the country, including a €1.5m grant for the National Governing Body (NGB) Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Fund.

“This fund will support NGBs in delivering projects that address barriers to participation for individuals from diverse communities, regardless of socio-economic background, gender, disability, sexual orientation, and ethnicity,” Minister O’Donovan’s department said.

Minister of State with responsibility for Sport and Postal Policy, Charlie McConalogue, has welcomed the funding injection.

“While sport is a powerful driver of social inclusion, there remains important work to do to ensure people facing socio-economic barriers or living with disabilities are fully supported,” he said.

“As we plan for 2026, continued support for the vital work of our National Governing Bodies of Sport is imperative - particularly their efforts to make sports more inclusive and accessible for disadvantaged communities and people with a disability.

“This significant investment is focused on reducing inequalities and ensuring that people from every background have the opportunity to live active, healthy lives.”

The areas of focus for the Dormant Account Funding in 2025 include disability supports, NGB equality, diversity and inclusion, and volunteer supports.

Minister Jerry Buttimer, whose Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht oversees the Dormant Account Fund, said the fund “has continually aided the most vulnerable in society”.

“I am particularly pleased to see funding for these sports measures that will benefit people across the country,” he added.