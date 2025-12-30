Higher sentences to be introduced for attacks on police officers

LEGISLATION is set to be brought forward in Northern Ireland to allow for higher sentences for those who attack police officers.

Justice Minister Naomi Long announced her intention to propose the new law this week, after it was revealed that 14 PSNI officers were assaulted in one night in separate incidents across the North.

“My first thoughts are with the PSNI officers who have been assaulted, as well as their colleagues and families,” Minister Long said.

“I hope all the injured officers make a full and speedy recovery.”

She added: “It is utterly unacceptable that any police officer should come under attack for simply doing their job.

“They are dads, mums, sons and daughters; they miss out on time with their loved ones over the Christmas period to keep our communities safe and they should be supported to carry out their duties free from the fear of being assaulted.

“An attack on the police is an attack on everyone; officers who are injured are unable to work, while damaged vehicles are taken off the road. This impacts on the ability of the police to respond to emergencies.”

Minister Long went on to confirm she will bring forward new laws to better protect those providing public services.

“I intend to introduce legislation to provide for higher sentences for assaults on any person who is providing services to the public, performing a public duty or delivering a public service,” she said.

“This will include police officers.”

She added: “One attack on a police officer is one attack too many.

“They demonstrate extraordinary courage daily, setting aside their own safety as they keep the rest of us safe, and I would like to pay tribute once again to officers and civilian staff for their work over the festive season.”