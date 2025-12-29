Family pays tribute following death of young jockey Paul Kavanagh

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of young jockey Paul Kavanagh.

The Galway native, who was living in Limerick, died after being involved in a collision on Christmas Eve.

A car and a lorry collided on the N20 road from Cork to Limerick at around 2am on December 24.

A garda spokesperson said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the lorry, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Confirming the 20-year-old’s death, Mr Kavanagh’s family said “our treasured Paul tragically passed away on 24th December 2025 following a car accident”.

Paying tribute, they said “his eyes carried a light that no darkness could dim”.

They added that he will be “forever loved and missed by his heartbroken parents Kevin and Alison, devoted sister and brother Grace and Ryan, his cherished grandad Martin, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, his wide circle of friends, his colleagues at Enda Bolger’s yard and the close-knit horse racing community”.

Funeral details have yet to be confirmed, although the Kavanagh family has requested family flowers only but donations, if desired, can be made to the Injured Jockeys Fund.