Taoiseach ‘hopeful’ for ceasefire in Ukraine following peace talks

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin is ‘hopeful’ for a ceasefire in Ukraine following peace talks between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The pair met at Mar-a-Lago in Florida last night, where they discussed a plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Following their talks both leaders confirmed progress had been made, although admitted some sticking points remain in the ongoing negotiations.

“I thank President Trump and his team for the negotiations,” President Zelenskyy said in a post on social medial after last night’s talks.

“I thank the United States for its support,” he added.

“Together, we must – and can – implement our vision for the sequencing of steps toward peace,” he confirmed.

Regarding their negotiations, President Zelenskyy confirmed that they “discussed all the aspects of the peace framework and achieved significant results”.

“We also discussed the sequence of further actions,” he explained.

“We agreed that security guarantees are key on the path to achieving a lasting peace, and our teams will continue working on all aspects.

“We agreed that our teams would meet as early as next week to finalize all discussed matters. We also agreed with President Trump that he will host Ukrainian and European leaders in Washington, D.C., in January.

“Ukraine is ready for peace.”

The Taoiseach said in a statement that he “welcomes the progress” made.

“I firmly hope that this will be built on in the time ahead to enable a ceasefire to take place,” he added.

“The people of Ukraine, who have endured so much as they bravely defend their country, deserve a just and sustainable peace,” he explained.

“I pay tribute to all those working in good faith towards that goal and wish them every success.

“Russia must now demonstrate that it is committed to ending its illegal war on Ukraine.”