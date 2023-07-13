Stunned shoppers were served by Jedward when ordering breakfast this morning

SHOPPERS in Dublin were shocked to find Eurovision stars Jedward serving them as they ordered breakfast at Subway this morning.

The musical twin brothers, real names John and Edward Grimes, were on hand to help the sandwich shop launch its new Subway Series menu.

The duo stepped behind the counter with the Subway team at Airside in Swords, to learn how to make the Big Breakwich sub, before giving away 50 fee subs to delighted customers.

The Dubliners, who hail from Lucan, first rose to fame when competing on the X Factor back in 2009.

Since then they have represented Ireland twice at Eurovision, with hit songs 'Lipstick' and 'Waterline', in 2011 and 2012 respectively, and performed at this year's Eurovision Village fan zone in Liverpool in May.