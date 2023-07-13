Stunned shoppers were served by Jedward when ordering breakfast this morning
Life & Style

Stunned shoppers were served by Jedward when ordering breakfast this morning

Jedward (Edward and John Grimes) help out at the Subway restaurant at Airside Swords, Co. Dublin to celebrate the new Subway Series menu

SHOPPERS in Dublin were shocked to find Eurovision stars Jedward serving them as they ordered breakfast at Subway this morning.

The musical twin brothers, real names John and Edward Grimes, were on hand to help the sandwich shop launch its new Subway Series menu.

Jedward helped launch the Subway Series menu, in Dublin today

The duo stepped behind the counter with the Subway team at Airside in Swords, to learn how to make the Big Breakwich sub, before giving away 50 fee subs to delighted customers.

The Dubliners, who hail from Lucan, first rose to fame when competing on the X Factor back in 2009.

Lucan-born brothers Edward and John Grimes rose to fame after appearing on X Factor in 2009

Since then they have represented Ireland twice at Eurovision, with hit songs 'Lipstick' and 'Waterline', in 2011 and 2012 respectively, and performed at this year's Eurovision Village fan zone in Liverpool in May.

See More: Dublin, Jedward, Subway

Related

Sophisticated Irish gin created to be enjoyed ‘straight up - without a cucumber in sight’
Life & Style 1 month ago

Sophisticated Irish gin created to be enjoyed ‘straight up - without a cucumber in sight’

By: Fiona Audley

First co-living development – where residents share kitchen, lounge and leisure areas – opens in Ireland
News 1 month ago

First co-living development – where residents share kitchen, lounge and leisure areas – opens in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Two Irish cities deemed best in Europe for bookworms
Life & Style 2 months ago

Two Irish cities deemed best in Europe for bookworms

By: Irish Post

Latest

Met Police say no offence committed as BBC presenter at centre of allegations named
News 16 hours ago

Met Police say no offence committed as BBC presenter at centre of allegations named

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill tells those behind bonfire effigy to 'catch themselves on'
News 17 hours ago

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill tells those behind bonfire effigy to 'catch themselves on'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Armed police arrest man brandishing knife at Belfast shopping centre
News 19 hours ago

Armed police arrest man brandishing knife at Belfast shopping centre

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police officer choked, bitten and kicked in the face in brutal attack
News 1 day ago

Police officer choked, bitten and kicked in the face in brutal attack

By: Fiona Audley

Antoinette Smith: Gardaí seek information 36 years after mum-of-two’s murder
News 1 day ago

Antoinette Smith: Gardaí seek information 36 years after mum-of-two’s murder

By: Fiona Audley