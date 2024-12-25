Test your family and friends with our Christmas Day quiz

CHRISTMAS Day is all about festive fun and friendly competition with the family.
So why not test your knowledge on a range of subjects with our Grand Christmas Quiz...
(Answers below)
Irish knowledge
- RMS Titanic — what did the initials RMS stand for?
- Queenstown was the colonial name for Cobh. Which queen is referenced?
- The bird which has the scientific name Regulus regulus is the smallest in Ireland, and indeed throughout Europe. What is its common name?
- How were Berehaven, Queenstown (modern Cobh) and Lough Swilly known collectively until 1938 when the British ‘handed them back’ to Irish Free State (as it then was)?
- What is the name of the ancient Irish festival usually regarded as the main forerunner of Halloween?
- The ring fort Dún Aonghasa (Dub Aengus) is found in which group of islands of the west coast of Ireland?
- What is the highest rank in the Irish Defence Forces, in effect the head of the army after the President?
- Which Scottish born Irishman wrote Sherlock Holmes?
- Which historical figure, born in Kerry, was known as The Liberator?
- How is An Gorta Mór known in English?
General knowledge
- Which artist painted the Mona Lisa?
- Route Irish was a notorious journey in which war-torn city in the Middle East?
- His Russian name translates as Bob Parsnip. Who is this Moscow-born, Nobel laureate whose novels have been adapted into major films, television dramas and theatrical works?
- Which fruit's seeds are on the outside of the skin?
- Which metal has the symbol Au in the Periodic Table?
- According to Greek mythology, who is the god of love?
- Which explorer was born in Genoa, died in Valladolid, is buried in Seville and visited Bristol and Galway?
- Spumante, frizzante and tranquillo are all types of what drink?
- Which two major rivers meet just north of the US city of St Louis?
- What does QR stand for in ‘QR code’?
Writing and the arts
21 Long Island is Colm Tóibín’s sequel to which of his previous novels?
- Joseph Conrad and Samuel Beckett share an unusual trait in their writing — what is it that marks them out from most other writers?
- Who is the author of the play The Playboy of the Western World, which caused riots when first performed in Dublin?
- What is Shakespeare’s Danish prince called?
- Which English writer, famous for writing Animal Farm and 1984, was married to Eileen O’Shaughnessy?
- The portrait of Innocent X by Velázquez influenced a painting known as The Screaming Popes — by which Irish-born painter?
- Who is the author of the 1934 novel Good Behaviour, a darkly comic story about an Anglo-Irish family: was it Edna O’Brien, Molly Keane, Maeve Binchy, Nuala O'Faolain?
- Who wrote Jane Eyre?
- Who wrote The Riddle of the Sands? (It was written by an Irish nationalist whose son became President of Ireland)
- Which opera by Gilbert and Sullivan features the song A Policeman’s Lot is Not a Happy One?
General knowledge 2
- Which three countries name the storms that sweep in from the Atlantic?
- "Fracking" is a contraction of what phrase?
- Who was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean?
- Sir John Franklin’s third and final expedition was an attempt to traverse which sea passage in 1845?
- Besides Ireland, which is the only other EU nation where English is one of the official languages?
- What animal provides mohair?
- Which element has the scientific symbol Fe?
- In what year did the Berlin Wall fall?
- What is the national flower of Japan?
- Which planet is known as the Red Planet?
Sport
- Which Irish football club has won the most League of Ireland titles?
- The Flying Ducks, Dublin Buccaneers, Kilkenny Storm and Dún Dealgan Warriors are just four members of an Irish sports league. Which sport?
- Which county holds the record for the most All-Ireland Senior Football Championship titles??
- Where are the Gaelic Grounds?
- Which Irish golfer won the Open Championship in 2019?
- Which Irish athlete won the silver medal in the 5000 metres at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics?
- Which Irish cyclist won the Tour de France in 1987?
- What is the name of the equivalent trophy to the Sam Maguire Cup that is awarded to the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship winners?
- In which sport would you perform a slam dunk?
- Stephen Cluxton is the only player to have won seven All-Ireland Senior Football Championships as captain. For which county does he play?
Read on for the answers....
Irish knowledge
- The ‘RMS’ stood for ‘Royal Mail Steamer’, although this changed in later ships to ‘Royal Mail Ship’; 2. Queen Victoria; 3. The goldcrest; 4. The Treaty Ports; 5. Samhain; 6. The Aran Islands; 7. Lieutenant General; 8. Arthur Conan Doyle; 9. Daniel O’Connell; 10. The Great Famine
General knowledge answers
- Leonardo da Vinci; 12. Baghdad; 13. Boris Pastarnak; 14. Strawberry; 15. Gold; 17. Christopher Columbus; 18. Prosecco; 19. The Mississippi and the Missouri; 20. Quick Response
Writing and the arts
- Brooklyn; 22. They both predominantly wrote in languages other than in their mother tongue (Beckett in French, Conrad in English, although born Polish); 23. John Millington Synge; 24. Hamlet; 25 George Orwell; 26. Francis Bacon; 27. Molly Keane; 28. Charlotte Brontë; 29. The Riddle of the Sands by Erskine Childers; 30. The Pirates of Penzance
General knowledge 2
- Ireland, Britain, Netherlands; 32. Hydraulic fracturing; 33. Amelia Earhart; 34. The Northwest Passage; 35. Malta; 36. The goat; 37. Iron; 38. 1989; 39. The cherry blossom; 40. Mars
Sport
- Shamrock Rovers; 42. Ice hockey; 43. Kerry; 44. Limerick; 45. Shane Lowry; 46. Sonia O’Sullivan; 47. Stephen Roche; 48. Liam McCarthy Cup; 49. Basketball; 50. Dublin