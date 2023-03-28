Two impressive Irish restaurants receive new stars as Michelin Guide 2023 announced
Two impressive Irish restaurants receive new stars as Michelin Guide 2023 announced

The 2023 Michelin Guide has been revealed

TWO restaurants based in Cork have received coveted stars in the annual Michelin Guide announcement.

Dede in Baltimore and Terre in Castlemartyr were the only Ireland-based restaurants to receive new stars this year – as the 2023 restaurant selection of the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland were announced.

During the ceremony, held yesterday at the iconic Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, 20 restaurants were newly awarded one Michelin Star; three restaurants were awarded two Michelin Stars; and four restaurants received a Michelin Green Star.

In total, the Michelin Guide of 2023 recommends 1,143 restaurants, of which 206 are Michelin-Starred, 29 have been awarded a Michelin Green Star, and 116 are highlighted with a Bib Gourmand.

Dede was one of the three to be awarded two stars for the first time this year.

Offering “outstanding” Turkish cuisine and run by award-winning chef Ahmet Dede, Michelin describes dede as “a true destination restaurant”.

It won its first Michelin star in 2021.

Among the 20 restaurants receiving their first Michelin Star, Terre, at Cork’s Castlemartyr Resort, impressed judges, with Chef Patron Vincent Crepel’s “international travels informing his refined and striking dishes”.

The restaurant has only been open for six months.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides

Commenting on the awards, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said: “Great Britain & Ireland continues to impress with the sheer variety of its Michelin Stars. Whether diners are looking for somewhere formal or casual, historic or new, there is a Michelin Starred establishment for them.

“In every region of Great Britain and Ireland, you can now find hugely talented chefs calling out to gourmets with their exquisite and accomplished cuisine,” he added.

“To have 20 new One Michelin Stars and three new Two Stars in a year where the hospitality industry has faced so many challenges, is an extraordinary achievement.

“The addition of four new Michelin Green Stars to the selection is also a clear illustration of the growing desire within the restaurant industry for more sustainable gastronomy.”

