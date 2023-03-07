Young musicians help launch Ireland’s annual Feis Ceoil music competition
Life & Style

Young musicians help launch Ireland’s annual Feis Ceoil music competition

Young musicans Iona Wu, Adam Joyce, Joanne Shaw and Kian Lee at the launch of the Feis Ceoil 127th competition

YOUNG musicians were on hand this week to help launch the annual Feis Ceoil competition in Ireland.

The event, which takes place at the RDS Arena in Dublin from March 20 to 31, is now in its 127th year.

Set up in 1896, it is aimed at “promoting excellence in the learning and performance of music across all ages, levels and disciplines”.

Classical guitarist Patrick Redmond, 10, from Rathfarnham waits for his turn to play at the launch of the Feis Ceoil 127th competition which took place at EPIC Ireland Museum

The festival, which takes place in Dublin just before Easter every year, has grown steadily over its many decades in existence.

It now boasts over 200 competitions, which attract more than 5,000 participants from across the island of Ireland.

The Feis Ceoil Association also run non-competitive events and concerts in Ireland throughout the rest of the year.

“Today, Feis Ceoil is an event of major significance in the development of musical talent in Ireland,’ the organisers explain.

Joanne Shaw plays her viola at the launch of the Feis Ceoil 127th competition

“To be successful at the Feis is very important in the musical career of many entrants, for many others it is a means of obtaining enhanced enjoyment from their music while also providing a yardstick by which to measure their personal standards.”

Young musicians Iona Wu, Adam Joyce, Joanne Shaw, Kian Lee and Patrick Redmond were among those in attendance at the launch of the Feis Ceoil 127th competition, which took place at EPIC Ireland Museum this week.

The 2023 event marks 40 years that the competition has been held at the RDS.

See More: Dublin, Feis Ceoil, Irish Music

Related

Irish app inspired by stroke survivor helps non-verbal people communicate emotions
Life & Style 1 week ago

Irish app inspired by stroke survivor helps non-verbal people communicate emotions

By: Irish Post

British supermodel Kate Moss surprises shoppers in Dublin department store
Life & Style 1 week ago

British supermodel Kate Moss surprises shoppers in Dublin department store

By: Fiona Audley

RESTING ROMANTIC: St Valentine is buried in Ireland - and here's why
Life & Style 3 weeks ago

RESTING ROMANTIC: St Valentine is buried in Ireland - and here's why

By: Irish Post

Latest

A hotel fit for a king — the Adria in South Kensington
Travel 21 hours ago

A hotel fit for a king — the Adria in South Kensington

By: Mal Rogers

The Republic of Ireland WNT have been announced as Grand Marshal for St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2023
News 21 hours ago

The Republic of Ireland WNT have been announced as Grand Marshal for St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2023

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Taoiseach says Tricolour is 'symbol of shared future' at 175th anniversary event of flying of Irish National Flag
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach says Tricolour is 'symbol of shared future' at 175th anniversary event of flying of Irish National Flag

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in critical condition following attack in Dublin city centre
News 1 day ago

Man in critical condition following attack in Dublin city centre

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin lead tributes to 'powerhouse Irish republican' Rita O'Hare, who has died at the age of 80
News 1 day ago

Sinn Féin lead tributes to 'powerhouse Irish republican' Rita O'Hare, who has died at the age of 80

By: Gerard Donaghy