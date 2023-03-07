Young musicians help launch Ireland’s annual Feis Ceoil music competition

YOUNG musicians were on hand this week to help launch the annual Feis Ceoil competition in Ireland.

The event, which takes place at the RDS Arena in Dublin from March 20 to 31, is now in its 127th year.

Set up in 1896, it is aimed at “promoting excellence in the learning and performance of music across all ages, levels and disciplines”.

The festival, which takes place in Dublin just before Easter every year, has grown steadily over its many decades in existence.

It now boasts over 200 competitions, which attract more than 5,000 participants from across the island of Ireland.

The Feis Ceoil Association also run non-competitive events and concerts in Ireland throughout the rest of the year.

“Today, Feis Ceoil is an event of major significance in the development of musical talent in Ireland,’ the organisers explain.

“To be successful at the Feis is very important in the musical career of many entrants, for many others it is a means of obtaining enhanced enjoyment from their music while also providing a yardstick by which to measure their personal standards.”

Young musicians Iona Wu, Adam Joyce, Joanne Shaw, Kian Lee and Patrick Redmond were among those in attendance at the launch of the Feis Ceoil 127th competition, which took place at EPIC Ireland Museum this week.

The 2023 event marks 40 years that the competition has been held at the RDS.