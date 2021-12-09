These 10 Irish baby names are proving a hit with new parents in the US

AMERICA HAS always enjoyed a special relationship with Ireland.

With many an Irish immigrant heading across the Atlantic to find fame, fortune or an entirely new way of life, it’s fair to say the Irish share plenty in common with our American cousins.

And while it’s not uncommon to see familiar Irish surnames like Brady and O’Connor popping up all over the States, Irish first names are a little rarer.

Or at least they were.

According to a new report from My Domaine, traditional Irish names are proving increasingly popular with new parents across the pond.

“Irish baby names roll off the tongue beautifully, imbued with a whimsical, musical quality,” author Sabrina Paparella explains.

"Many popular Irish names have been popularised through folklore, myth, and poetry," she added.

"Each stems from Gaelic, the primary language spoken in Ireland until the 19th century."

With that in mind, they have compiled a list of 10 traditional Irish names set to go big in 2019 and beyond. Here is the list in full:

10. Ciarán

9. Róisín

8. Reilly

7. Saoirse

6. Declan

5. Caoimhe

4. Fionn

3. Siobhan

2. Oisín

1. Aoife