These 10 Irish baby names are proving a hit with new parents in the US
News

These 10 Irish baby names are proving a hit with new parents in the US

AMERICA HAS always enjoyed a special relationship with Ireland.

With many an Irish immigrant heading across the Atlantic to find fame, fortune or an entirely new way of life, it’s fair to say the Irish share plenty in common with our American cousins.

And while it’s not uncommon to see familiar Irish surnames like Brady and O’Connor popping up all over the States, Irish first names are a little rarer.

Or at least they were.

According to a new report from My Domaine, traditional Irish names are proving increasingly popular with new parents across the pond.

“Irish baby names roll off the tongue beautifully, imbued with a whimsical, musical quality,” author Sabrina Paparella explains.

"Many popular Irish names have been popularised through folklore, myth, and poetry," she added.

"Each stems from Gaelic, the primary language spoken in Ireland until the 19th century."

With that in mind, they have compiled a list of 10 traditional Irish names set to go big in 2019 and beyond. Here is the list in full:

10. Ciarán
9. Róisín
8. Reilly
7. Saoirse
6. Declan
5. Caoimhe
4. Fionn
3. Siobhan
2. Oisín
1. Aoife

See More: Baby, Baby Names, Irish Baby Names

Related

U2 song scientifically proven to be most effective in the world for helping young children get off to sleep
News 3 months ago

U2 song scientifically proven to be most effective in the world for helping young children get off to sleep

By: Jack Beresford

Tributes pour in as baby girl is killed by 'swooping magpie'
News 3 months ago

Tributes pour in as baby girl is killed by 'swooping magpie'

By: Harry Brent

Woman charged with murder of baby in Belfast
News 4 months ago

Woman charged with murder of baby in Belfast

By: Harry Brent

Latest

New Zealand to ban sale of cigarettes to future generations
News 8 minutes ago

New Zealand to ban sale of cigarettes to future generations

By: Connell McHugh

Watch: Sam Kerr, the Chelsea player upend a pitch invader with a shoulder charge
Sport 13 minutes ago

Watch: Sam Kerr, the Chelsea player upend a pitch invader with a shoulder charge

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Pele the Brazil legend back in hospital for treatment on colon tumour
Sport 17 hours ago

Pele the Brazil legend back in hospital for treatment on colon tumour

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Munster confirm group that came back from South African trip have positive test cases.
Sport 18 hours ago

Munster confirm group that came back from South African trip have positive test cases.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Government approves use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds
News 18 hours ago

Government approves use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds

By: Connell McHugh