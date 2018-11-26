More than 100 drivers caught speeding by traffic management system
News

More than 100 drivers caught speeding by traffic management system

The Garda Roads Policing Unit caught in excess of 100 motorists detected breaking speed limit on M7 .

Gardaí are again reminding motorists traveling on the M7 between Junctions 8 and 11 to slow down and stay safe to prevent delays while works are continuing on the M7.

Since the operation commenced this morning Gardaí and Go Safe have detected in excess of 100 motorists breaking the 60kph speed limit.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy at Naas Garda station said: "It is however very disappointing that so many motorists have been detected breaking the limit on the first day of this augmented speed enforcement campaign.

Advertisement

"The aim of this operation is to keep motorists and construction staff safe while works continue and keep traffic moving and prevent unnecessary delays on the route," he added.

An Garda Síochána have said they will continue to deploy two GoSafe Vans on this route to further enhance enforcement activity by local Garda Roads Policing Units while works continue.

See More: Dublin, M7, News, Road Safety, Traffic

Related

Authorities appeal for information regarding missing teenager
News 3 hours ago

Authorities appeal for information regarding missing teenager

By: Rebecca Keane

Paul McCartney to play first Irish gig in nearly 10 years with Dublin charity concert
News 12 hours ago

Paul McCartney to play first Irish gig in nearly 10 years with Dublin charity concert

By: Jack Beresford

Man, 24, arrested and charged with murder of Irish aid worker John Curran in South Africa
News 15 hours ago

Man, 24, arrested and charged with murder of Irish aid worker John Curran in South Africa

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

One dead following road collision in Limerick
News 5 hours ago

One dead following road collision in Limerick

By: Rebecca Keane

Met Éireann issues Status Yellow weather warnings for 16 counties with Storm Diana set to batter Ireland
News 10 hours ago

Met Éireann issues Status Yellow weather warnings for 16 counties with Storm Diana set to batter Ireland

By: Aidan Lonergan

James Nesbitt on Irish identity in 2018 and his plans to star in a musical
News 10 hours ago

James Nesbitt on Irish identity in 2018 and his plans to star in a musical

By: Jack Beresford

Boyzone reveal how close Colin Farrell came to being in the band
News 12 hours ago

Boyzone reveal how close Colin Farrell came to being in the band

By: Jack Beresford

Vegan activists urge village of Wool to change name as it ‘promotes cruelty to sheep’
Life & Style 12 hours ago

Vegan activists urge village of Wool to change name as it ‘promotes cruelty to sheep’

By: Aidan Lonergan