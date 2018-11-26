More than 100 drivers caught speeding by traffic management system

The Garda Roads Policing Unit caught in excess of 100 motorists detected breaking speed limit on M7 .

Gardaí are again reminding motorists traveling on the M7 between Junctions 8 and 11 to slow down and stay safe to prevent delays while works are continuing on the M7.

Since the operation commenced this morning Gardaí and Go Safe have detected in excess of 100 motorists breaking the 60kph speed limit.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy at Naas Garda station said: "It is however very disappointing that so many motorists have been detected breaking the limit on the first day of this augmented speed enforcement campaign.

Advertisement

"The aim of this operation is to keep motorists and construction staff safe while works continue and keep traffic moving and prevent unnecessary delays on the route," he added.

An Garda Síochána have said they will continue to deploy two GoSafe Vans on this route to further enhance enforcement activity by local Garda Roads Policing Units while works continue.