11-year-old boy dies a week after collapsing during football training

AN 11-year-old boy from Larne, Co. Antrim has passed away in hospital a week after collapsing at football training.

Sammy Haveron became unwell last Wednesday while training with Wellington Rec Youth Football Club and collapsed.

He was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he passed away yesterday.

Chairman of the club Gary Morrow wrote on Facebook that both the entire club and Sammy’s parents Eddie and Gina were “devastated” by the loss.

"We as a club are devastated to lose Sammy, who was a very valued member of the 2007 team and the whole club. He loved his football and loved Wellington Rec, which was clear to see in training and in matches," he said.

"Our thoughts go out to Eddie, Gina and the family at this devastating time."

Several other football clubs in the area paid tribute to Sammy and offered condolences to his family.

Larne Football Club said it was “shocked and saddened” by the tragedy and Newhill Football Club described the 11-year-old as “a child who loved football and loved his club”.

Funeral details are yet to be announced.