11-year-old boy dies a week after collapsing during football training
News

11-year-old boy dies a week after collapsing during football training

AN 11-year-old boy from Larne, Co. Antrim has passed away in hospital a week after collapsing at football training.

Sammy Haveron became unwell last Wednesday while training with Wellington Rec Youth Football Club and collapsed.

He was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he passed away yesterday.

Chairman of the club Gary Morrow wrote on Facebook that both the entire club and Sammy’s parents Eddie and Gina were “devastated” by the loss.

"We as a club are devastated to lose Sammy, who was a very valued member of the 2007 team and the whole club. He loved his football and loved Wellington Rec, which was clear to see in training and in matches," he said.

Advertisement

"Our thoughts go out to Eddie, Gina and the family at this devastating time."

Several other football clubs in the area paid tribute to Sammy and offered condolences to his family.

Larne Football Club said it was “shocked and saddened” by the tragedy and Newhill Football Club described the 11-year-old as “a child who loved football and loved his club”.

Funeral details are yet to be announced.

See More: Antrim, Child, Football, Larne, Northern Ireland, Sammy Haveron

Related

Three men threatened with knife during robbery
News 1 week ago

Three men threatened with knife during robbery

By: Rebecca Keane

Three stabbed following pub brawl
News 1 week ago

Three stabbed following pub brawl

By: Rebecca Keane

Boy abducted and assaulted by three men in Northern Ireland as police investigate 'very disturbing incident'
News 2 weeks ago

Boy abducted and assaulted by three men in Northern Ireland as police investigate 'very disturbing incident'

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Heavens to open ahead of papal visit
News 43 minutes ago

Heavens to open ahead of papal visit

By: Ryan Price

Agreement finally reached between Ryanair and Irish pilots
News 3 hours ago

Agreement finally reached between Ryanair and Irish pilots

By: Aidan Lonergan

Taoiseach will raise issue of child sex abuse when he meets the Pope
News 14 hours ago

Taoiseach will raise issue of child sex abuse when he meets the Pope

By: Gerard Donaghy

Firearm, silencer and stun guns among weapons seized by anti-terror police in Belfast
News 15 hours ago

Firearm, silencer and stun guns among weapons seized by anti-terror police in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Head of Catholic Church in Ireland tells WMF that abuse scandals have eroded trust
News 15 hours ago

Head of Catholic Church in Ireland tells WMF that abuse scandals have eroded trust

By: Gerard Donaghy