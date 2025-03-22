News

Grant School of Irish Dancing with guests including Mayor and Mayoress of Stevenage, Stephen Garry Irish Embassy, Cllr Jackie Hollywell, Richard Henry Leader of the Council

Peggy Lyons INS Chair, Mayor Cllr Jim Brown, Stephen Garry Irish Embassy

THE Irish Network Stevenage once again held a hugely successful St Patrick’s Day lunch this year to celebrate the Patron Saint. As per their annual tradition they presented shamrock to the Mayor Cllr Jim Brown.

The ceremony took place on Friday 15th March 2025 at the Holiday Inn in Stevenage.

Heather Morris INS Trustee, Marie King INS Trustee, Peter Morris INS Trustee, Hilda Warwick INS Trustee, Kevin Bonavia MP, Stephen Garry Irish Embassy, Peggy Lyons INS Chair, Louise Donovan INS Trustee

NEARLY 200 guests including Kevin Bonavia MP for Stevenage, Richard Henry (leader of the council), Stephan Garry from the Irish Embassy and various Stevenage councillors and representatives from local voluntary groups enjoyed the traditional bacon and cabbage lunch followed by entertainment.

The afternoon was closed with a set of traditional dance from the Grant School of Irish Dancing.

Mayor Brown thanked INS for the support it provides to the older people in Stevenage.

Peggy Lyons, Chair, said: “As a charity, we have grown so much over the last 18 years and are now delivering activities in six different community settings throughout Stevenage.

“St  Patrick's Day is still one of the highlights of the year. It gives us a chance to celebrate being Irish and share this with our Irish Network Family. The presentation of the Shamrock to the Mayor symbolises how important the Irish community is to Stevenage, and how important Stevenage is to us."

Grant School of Irish Dancing with guests including Mayor and Mayoress of Stevenage, Stephen Garry Irish Embassy, Cllr Jackie Hollywell, Richard Henry Leader of the Council

See More: Irish Network Stevenage, St Patrick's Day, Stevenage

Related

Tributes to volunteer charity worker in London who ‘made things happen’
News 4 years ago

Tributes to volunteer charity worker in London who ‘made things happen’

By: Fiona Audley

Irish sporting pioneers who helped shape global sport
Sport 9 hours ago

Irish sporting pioneers who helped shape global sport

By: Gerard Cassini

Heathrow fully operational, post mortems begin
News 9 hours ago

Heathrow fully operational, post mortems begin

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

IN PICTURES: How Leeds’ Irish community celebrated Ireland’s national day
Community 1 day ago

IN PICTURES: How Leeds’ Irish community celebrated Ireland’s national day

By: Fiona Audley

Some Irish flights to Heathrow re-routed amidst travel chaos
News 1 day ago

Some Irish flights to Heathrow re-routed amidst travel chaos

By: James Conor Patterson

Legendary Irish warrior Fionn mac Cumhaill appears on new Royal Mail stamp collection
News 1 day ago

Legendary Irish warrior Fionn mac Cumhaill appears on new Royal Mail stamp collection

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish EuroMillions prize winner reveals he hid winning ticket in Bible as punters prepare for Friday's largest jackpot ever
News 1 day ago

Irish EuroMillions prize winner reveals he hid winning ticket in Bible as punters prepare for Friday's largest jackpot ever

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish eyes are smiling: Ireland up to 15th in list of world's happiest countries
News 2 days ago

Irish eyes are smiling: Ireland up to 15th in list of world's happiest countries

By: Gerard Donaghy

Close ties between Britain and Ireland celebrated at prestigious London event
Out & About 2 days ago

Close ties between Britain and Ireland celebrated at prestigious London event

By: Fiona Audley