‘A beautiful young man’: Tributes following death of Irish man in Bali

FRIENDS and family have paid tribute this weekend following the death on an Irish man in Bali.

Val Brooks died while on holiday on the Indonesian island. He had moved to Australia last month.

The 25-year-old, a carpenter who hailed from Kiltealy in Co. Wexford, has been described as “a beautiful young man with an infectious smile” by friends as tributes have flooded in since his death.

"He was such a pleasant, happy and personable young man who we used to meet while he was doing little jobs for his Nanna when she lived next door," Shay and Trish Murphy said.

Niamh and Terry McCormack O'Gorman added: "He was not only our best friend but the most kindest, gentle and caring soul with a smile that would light up anybody’s world.

"We will miss him forever."

Confirming his death last week, Mr Brooks family said he was the “beloved son of Val and Anne and loving brother of Patricia, Catherine and Seán” and was “deeply regretted” by all who knew him.

In an interview on Morning Ireland, Fr Jim Fegan, parish priest for Ballindaggin, Caim and Kiltealy in Co. Wexford, said "hearts are broken" across the community.

“When tragedy like this strikes in any of our families, it just shows us really how fragile life really is and how in seconds everything can change, and lives are turned upside down," he said.

Funeral details have yet to be confirmed.