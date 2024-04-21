Tributes to ‘beautiful young man’ who died in tragic accident while on holiday in Bali

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of an Irish man who died while on holiday in Bali.

The family of Dylan Costelloe Clohessy confirmed today that he died following a tragic accident while on holiday in the Indonesian island on April 12.

He is “dearly loved and deeply regretted by his heartbroken Mam Edelle Costelloe, dad Kevin Clohessy, his little brother Iarlaith and little sister Cadhla and their mother Lisa,” the family said in a statement.

He is “lovingly remembered by his girlfriend Jeika” they added.

Friends of the young man, who was from Kilmaley in Co. Clare, have paid tribute this week.

“We are so saddened to hear of the sad loss of your precious son Dylan,” Bernie and David Duggan said.

They remembered the popular young man as “a beautiful friend” and “such a kind person”.

Carmel Walsh described him as “a beautiful young man taken too soon”.

Mr Costelloe Clohessy’s funeral Mass takes place tomorrow at 11am tomorrow (April 22) at St. John's Church in Kilmaley with burial afterwards in Mount Temple Cemetery.