Irishman dies in Bali following scooter crash
News

AN IRISHMAN who had been living in Australia has died in a road traffic accident in Bali.

9News in Australia are reporting that the body of 26-year-old Keith Thomas Coughlan body was found in North Kuta yesterday morning.

The man had been driving a motorcycle. It is understood he had been living in Freemantle in Western Australia.

He was found by a local walking along a North Kuta road at about 5am.

Using the light from his phone, the local spotted the victim's legs trapped underneath the wreckage in the ditch.

Police also report that seven bottles of beer were found at the scene.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is aware of the incident, RTÉ reports.

A spokesperson for the department said it is providing consular assistance to the man's family.

The spokesperson said: "As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case."

