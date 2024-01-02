Actor James Martin among Irish people featured in New Year Honour’s list

BELFAST actor James Martin has been made an MBE in the King’s New Year Honour’s list.

The 31-year-old, who starred in the Oscar and Bafta-winning film An Irish Goodbye, becomes a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to drama.

He is one of more than 1200 people to feature in King Charles’ New Year Honours List for 2024, which recognises “selfless service to others from individuals across the UK”.

Mr Martin gained global recognition overnight last year when he became the first person with Down’s Syndrome to win an Oscar.

The former barista took the lead role of Lorcan in the short film, which won the Best Short Film (Live Action) gong at the 95th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theater in March.

Set on a rural farm in Northern Ireland, the black comedy, directed and written by Ross White and Tom Berkeley, tells the story of two estranged brothers who come together after their mother's death.

Since then, history-making Martin has continued to be honoured for his achievement, with the actor scooping the Outstanding Newcomer title at the RTS Ireland Television Awards in 2023, as well as an honorary doctorate from Ulster University for his “outstanding contribution to the arts”.

Regarding his MBE, Mr Martin said he was “really happy, emotionally happy” to receive it.

Elsewhere in the list Siobhain McDonagh, the MP for Morden and Mitcham, was made a Dame Commander.

The Labour MP, who was born in London to parents who hailed from Galway, was recognised for her “parliamentary and political service”.

Elsewhere Kerry Jackson, Chief Executive at St Gemma’s Hospice, was awarded an OBE for her services to “palliative and end of life care”.

The Yorkshire woman, whose mother was the founder of the Rosemary Jackson School of Irish Dancing in Leeds, said she was “humbled and honoured” to receive the award.

“It is a privilege to lead this incredible Hospice and work with an outstanding team of staff and volunteers every day, totally committed to providing the best possible palliative and end of life care for local people with life threatening illnesses,” she said.

“It is very much a team effort and I am delighted to share this moment with all the team.”

She added: “We will continue to advocate for palliative and hospice care for all who need it, continue to innovate and expand our services, and ensure that we make a lasting impact on the thousands of people we support each year.

“I would also really like to thank the incredible Leeds community who tirelessly help to raise the funds needed to run the Hospice. None of it would be possible without them, so I accept this honour on their behalf too.”

Regarding the 2024 New Year Honours recipients, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "The New Year Honours List recognises the exceptional achievements of people across the country and those who have shown the highest commitment to selflessness and compassion.

"To all honourees, you are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all."