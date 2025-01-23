All schools across Northern Ireland to close due to Storm Éowyn

EVERY school in Northern Ireland will close tomorrow due to the expected arrival of Storm Éowyn.

The Met Office has issued a red alert, which covers all of Northern Ireland, from 7am on Friday until 2pm, in relation to the storm.

It has warned of "very dangerous conditions" and "widespread disruption" across the region, with roads, bridges and railway lines due to be closed and delays and cancellations expected to bus, train and ferry services as well as flights.

Ireland’s Education Minister Paul Givan today issued an advisory to all schools to close tomorrow (January 24).

“A red weather warning has been issued for Storm Éowyn and the Education Authority has advised that all schools should close tomorrow,” he said.

“I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services, but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff.”

He added: “Schools should put plans in place today for remote learning so that pupils can study at home.”

The Met Office has urged residents in Northern Ireland to stay home, where possible, tomorrow.

“Keep yourself and others safe,” they said, adding: “Avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous conditions - is not safe to drive in these conditions.

“Being outside in high winds makes you vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors if you can.”

Red weather warning have also been issued across southern Ireland, where Storm Éowyn is expected to come into force at various times during the early hours of tomorrow morning.

During a status red severe weather warning in Ireland, people in affected areas are advised to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and take action to protect themselves and their properties.

Schools, childcare settings and higher education institutions in red level warning areas will close for the duration of the alert.

Employers in red warning areas are expected to facilitate working from home for all employees who can do so.

Only emergency service workers should leave home for work, where directed by their employer.