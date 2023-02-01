Always Sunny star Rob McElhenney educates Ryan Reynolds on Irish pronunciation after Wrexham sign former Celtic player

ROB McELHENNEY has been educating his fellow Wrexham AFC owner Ryan Reynolds on how to pronounce Irish names after the Welsh club signed Eoghan O'Connell.

The 27-year-old former Celtic defender joined the ambitious National League outfit from Charlton Athletic on Transfer Deadline Day on Tuesday.

Teasing the signing in a stunt before it was officially announced by Wrexham, Hollywood star Reynolds shared a video of himself struggling to pronounce the Cork man's first name.

In the clip, the Canadian comes out with Yowan, Ooo-in, Ogin and Ergin, to the frustration of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney.

"Just plain old Eoghan, it's so easy," replies McElhenney, himself of Irish descent.

Wrexham confirmed the signing shortly afterwards, quote-tweeting Reynolds' post with the comment, 'Just Eoghan'.

As signing teasers and unveilings grow more elaborate with clubs seeking to out-do each other and increase their social media following, Reynolds' simple clip has proved effective.

It has racked up more than 1.5million views, with comments highlighting the difficulty some people have when trying to pronounce other Irish names such as Siobhan, Niamh and Aisling.

'On the up'

After signing for League One side Charlton last summer, O'Connell was a virtual ever-present in the side before the club vice-captain sustained a knee injury in October.

The former Ireland U21 player returned to action in January, making three substitute appearances for the Addicks under recently-appointed boss Dean Holden.

However, the Irishman has now dropped down two divisions after being impressed by the ambition of the Welsh outfit.

"It's a club on the up," said O'Connell.

"It's an exciting part of the season to come in, and the lads have done well to get us to this point.

"I know what it's like coming to the end of the season, targeting promotion, when the pressure's on so I'm really looking forward to it.

"The ambition of the club, with the manager and players here, is obviously promotion so I'll throw myself in and see how I can contribute to it.”

Subject to international clearance, Celtic Academy graduate O'Connell will be available to make his debut for second-placed Wrexham at Altrincham on Saturday.