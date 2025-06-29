Police hunting three prison absconders say trio are known to frequent to Ireland
News

Police hunting three prison absconders say trio are known to frequent to Ireland

Jason MacDonagh, Daniel Harty and Barney Casey (Images: Thames Valley Police)

POLICE hunting three men who absconded from prison in Buckinghamshire this week have said the trio are known to frequent Ireland.

Jason MacDonagh, 34, Daniel Harty, 34 and Barney Casey, 24, all absconded from HMP Spring Hill in Aylesbury at around 6pm on Monday, June 23.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for information on their whereabouts but have urged the public not to approach the men.

MacDonagh is described as white, around 5' 9" in height, of medium build and has ginger hair.

He has facial hair and was last seen wearing grey tracksuit trousers and a white vest.

Harty is described as white, around 5' 9" in height, of slim build with black hair and a black beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and grey joggers.

The trio are known to frequent Ireland and Northern Ireland, as well as Bristol, West Midlands, Leicestershire, Leeds and Bradford (Images: Thames Valley Police)

Casey is described as white, around 5' 9" in height, of small build and has black hair.

He has slight facial hair and a moustache and goatee beard and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

The three men are known to frequent Ireland and Northern Ireland, as well as Bristol, the West Midlands, Leicestershire, Leeds and Bradford.

"We are appealing to the public for any information around MacDonagh, Casey and Harty's whereabouts, or anyone who may see them to get in touch," said police staff investigator Claire Busby of Thames Valley Police.

"We would advise members of the public not to approach them, but call 999 instead."

Anyone with any information as to where the men may be is asked to call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43250312586.

See More: Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Related
News 50 minutes ago

Trio including man 'with bright white teeth and Irish accent' sought over theft in Somerset

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 hours ago

Police launch murder inquiry following death of pregnant mother-of-two in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 6 hours ago

Belfast schools support worker is elected president of UNISON, Britain's biggest trade union

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 9 hours ago

Man charged after slurry spread on roads ahead of Ballymena's first ever Pride parade

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 10 hours ago

Woman arrested following suspicious death of man in Newry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Travel 1 day ago

A trip to Guernsey reveals tales of resistance, betrayal and survival under Nazi occupation

By: James Ruddy

Entertainment 1 day ago

From Disco Pigs to adapting Sing Street for the stage, Enda Walsh tells all

By: Claudia Redmond

News 1 day ago

Northern Ireland’s economy shrinks amid global uncertainty

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

Ireland launches major maritime overhaul to fuel growth

By: Mark Murphy