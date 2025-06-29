Young man dies following collision involving car and pedestrian in Dublin

A YOUNG man has died following a collision in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred at Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun at around 4.55am.

"The pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement from gardaí.

"No other injuries have been reported at this time."

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the Balbutcher Lane and Balcurris Park areas of Ballymun between 4am and 5am and has camera footage is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station at (01) 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.