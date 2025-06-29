Trio including man 'with bright white teeth and Irish accent' sought over theft in Somerset

POLICE in England are looking to identify three men with Irish accents following an incident of theft and threatening behaviour in Somerset.

Two large leisure batteries, often used in caravans, motorhomes and boats, were taken from a store on Hankridge Retail Park in Taunton at around 7.20pm on Thursday, April 10.

One staff member was also subjected to threatening and aggressive behaviour during the incident, which police say caused significant distress.

"We understand that incidents like this can cause concern among retail staff and local shoppers," said PC Riggs of Avon and Somerset Police.

Descriptions

Officers are now releasing CCTV images and descriptions of a group of people they would like to identify in relation to the incident.

The first man is described as being between 20 and 35 years old, around 5' 8" in height, with bright white teeth and an Irish accent.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit at the time of the incident.

The second man, aged between 20 and 35, had dark hair and an Irish accent and was wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts.

The third man, who was also aged between 20 and 35 and had an Irish accent, was wearing an orange T-shirt.

The group left the area in a silver Audi A3.

'Stronger and better'

"Targeting retail premises and threatening staff is unacceptable, and we are working hard to identify those involved and hold them to account," said PC Riggs.

"Neighbourhood officers are conducting high-visibility patrols in the area, and we are working closely with store security teams and community partners to provide reassurance and prevent further incidents.

"We would like to thank the member of staff involved for their courage in reporting the offence, and we encourage anyone affected by crime to speak to us — support is always available."

Officers have reviewed CCTV footage and spoken to people in the area as part of their investigation and are now urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the people pictured or who may have other information on the incident are urged to call 101, quoting reference 5225102400.