LDA acquires Co. Dublin site with potential for more than 350 homes

IRELAND'S affordable housing delivery body the Land Development Agency (LDA) has acquired a site in Co. Dublin with the potential for more than 350 new homes.

The development of the 4.73-hectare site at Lehaunstown Lane in Cherrywood, Dublin 18, will also include associated amenities and facilities as well as the delivery of key road infrastructure.

Design and planning work will begin immediately and — subject to planning permission and required enabling infrastructure delivery — construction could begin in 2028.

"The acquisition of this land demonstrates the LDA's ambition to deliver high-quality, well-designed new homes next to key amenities and transport hubs, in line with our recent acquisitions in Clongriffin, Baldoyle and at the Royal Liver site on the Naas Road in Dublin 12," said John Coleman, Chief Executive of the LDA.

'Affordable and social homes'

The new site is well-located in an area already undergoing significant development and is well-serviced by existing facilities and amenities, with more due to be developed.

It is located next to another development site, which was acquired by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council (DLR) in 2024.

When combined, both sites have the potential to jointly deliver more than 700 homes over the coming years.

The Cherrywood area has been undergoing significant redevelopment in recent years with the construction of new housing and apartment schemes, retail and commercial blocks, as well as parks and amenities.

These are complemented by strong public transport and road links into Dublin city centre, as well as nearby key destinations.

The new site is close to the M50 motorway, while the Lehaunstown Green Luas stop is located just 150 meters away.

"This Cherrywood site is next to land owned by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, providing an ideal opportunity for two state bodies to collaborate to deliver affordable and social homes," added Mr Coleman.

“This acquisition will allow the LDA and DLR to deliver approximately 700 homes within walking distance of light rail stations, as well as significantly enhancing the local road network.”

Frank Curran, Chief Executive of DLR, said: "This acquisition represents a significant and welcome opportunity to deliver much-needed affordable and social housing across two strategically-located sites in Cherrywood.

"We are pleased to note that the lands acquired are adjacent to those we have recently secured for residential development and a greenway."

Private site acquisitions

The LDA acquired the site from a private seller as part of the its private site acquisition initiative, which targets the purchase of privately-owned sites with significant housing potential.

To date, the agency's acquisitions include land in Clongriffin and Baldoyle in north Dublin as well as the Royal Liver site on the Naas Road in Dublin 12.

These sites, together with the new Cherrywood site, have the potential to deliver almost 6,500 homes.