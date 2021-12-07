How much do The Pogues make from Fairytale of New York every Christmas?
HOW MUCH money do The Pogues make from their Christmas classic Fairytale of New York?

It's a question that's been asked in many an Irish household over the years.

For one month every year, The Pogues and the late, great, Kirsty MacColl dominate the airwaves across the Emerald Isle with what is officially the best Christmas song of all time.

All that airplay begs the question: how much are Shane MacGowan and Co. earning every year out of royalties from Fairytale of New York?

According to figures compiled by Daily Mail, The Pogues earn a whopping £400,000 (€448,000) in royalties each and every year from the song.

It's not quite the biggest earner when it comes to festive hits though.

That honour belongs to Slade and Merry Christmas Everybody, which earns Noddy Holder's band a staggering £500,000 (€560,000) a year.

Mariah Carey, whose parents were Irish emigrants from Cork, also enjoys a very Merry Christmas, racking up £376,000(€422,000) in annual royalties for All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Paul McCartney, another music legend with Irish roots, also fares well every Christmas thanks to his festive hit Wonderful Christmastime, which earns the former Beatles man £260,000 (€290,000) a year.

 

 

The biggest earning Christmas songs of all time are as follows:

10. East 17 - (Tony Mortimer) - Stay Another Day: £97,000 (€108,000)

9. Cliff Richard - Mistletoe And Wine: £100,000 (€111,000)

8. The Pretenders - 2000 Miles: £102,000 (€114,000)

7. Jona Lewie - Stop The Cavalry: £120,000 (€134,000)

6. Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime: £260,000 (€291,000)

5. Wham! - Last Christmas: £300,000 (€336,000)

4. Bing Crosby - White Christmas: £328,000 (€367,000)

3. Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You: £376,000 (€422,000)

2. The Pogues - Fairy Tale of New York: £400,000 (€448,000)

1. Slade - Merry Christmas Everybody: £500,000 (€560,000)

