‘An inspiration to us all’ President Higgins pays tribute following death of brave Saoírse Ruane
THE President of Ireland has led the tributes following the death of a young Irish girl who bravely battled a rare form of cancer.

Saoírse Ruane captured the hearts of the nation when she appeared on Ireland’s Late Late Toy Show in 2020.

Then aged eight, the young girl from Kiltullagh in Co. Galway bravely spoke about her diagnosis with a rare form of cancer - an osteosarcoma tumour on her fibula – at the age of seven and the treatment she had undergone since.

As well as extensive chemotherapy, Saoírse had her right leg amputated.

Saoírse Ruane and her parents pictured with President Higgins at an event at Áras an Uachtaráin

Her story drew much response from viewers across Ireland and further afield, which has continued until her death on Tuesday, aged 12, her parents have confirmed.

Today President Michael D Higgins, who previously hosted Saoírse and her family at an event held at Áras an Uachtaráin, sent his condolences to the Ruanes.

President Higgins said Saoírse was an 'inspiration to us all'

Recently released from hospital, where he was being monitored after experiencing ‘a mild transient weakness’, Mr Higgins said: “Saoírse's strength and warmth was an inspiration to all.”

A pupil of Kiltullagh National School, Saoírse leaves behind parents Ollie and Roseanna, younger sister Farrah Rose, half-sister Rebecca and wider family and friends.

“She was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure,” her parents said.

Her funeral will take place on Sunday, March 10 at St Peter and Paul's Church in Kiltullagh, Co. Galway at 2pm, followed by burial at Bullaun Cemetery.

