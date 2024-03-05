President of Ireland remains in hospital recuperating from ‘mild transient weakness’

THE President of Ireland remains in hospital this week after experiencing ‘a mild transient weakness’.

President Michael D Higgins was admitted to St James’s Hospital in Dublin on Thursday, February 29 after he became unwell.

Tests completed since his admission have all been “positive “ his office stated this week, while confirming that the 82-year-old will remain in hospital for a further few days so that his blood pressure can be monitored.

“President Michael D. Higgins has completed medical tests following his admission to St James’s Hospital last Thursday evening, all of the results of which have been positive,” they said in a statement issued yesterday.

“They have indicated no serious or long-term concerns for the President’s health,” they added, before confirming: “The tests have determined that the President experienced a mild transient weakness from which they expect him to make a full recovery.”

President Higgins has taken the advice of his medical team and will stay in hospital for an extra few days so they can monitor his blood pressure.

He is expected to return to Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday (March 7).

While in hospital the President is considering two pieces of legislation – the Local Government (Mayor of Limerick) and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2023 and the Social Welfare and Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2023 – both of which are due for signature by Thursday.

The President is expected to be well enough to proceed with a planned meeting with the Taoiseach at Áras an Uachtaráin this Friday afternoon (March 8).

“The President remains in excellent spirits and is continuing to carry out his constitutional duties,” his office confirmed.

However, his medical team have further advised that he put a limit on the extent of the public engagements which he undertakes over the coming weeks in order to "facilitate the short period of recuperation that they have recommended”, they added.