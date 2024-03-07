Irish girl who captured hearts of nation in Late Late Toy Show appearance dies, aged 12

THE ‘heartbroken’ parents of a young girl who appeared on the Late Late Toy Show have confirmed her death, aged 12.

Saoírse Ruane starred in the show in 2020, where she shared her battle with cancer with then host Ryan Tubridy and thousands of viewers across Ireland and further afield.

Then aged eight, the Galway native spoke eloquently about being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer - an osteosarcoma tumour on her fibula - in late 2019.

She was just seven when she got the diagnosis, which saw her bravely face intensive chemotherapy treatment as well as the amputation of her right leg.

During her Toy Show appearance, she showed off her prosthetic leg, which was adorned with a picture of a unicorn.

Saoírse died on Tuesday, March 5, her parents Ollie and Roseanna confirmed this week.

“It is with broken hearts the Ruane family announces the passing of their beautiful daughter and sister, Saoírse, who passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness bravely borne, in the arms of her heartbroken parents, Ollie and Roseanna, on Tuesday, March 5,” they said in a statement.

“Saoírse, aged just 12 years old, was surrounded, as she has been throughout her illness, by the love, care and devotion of her family, the prayers and goodwill of the community in Kiltullagh and people all over the country who held Saoírse in their hearts,” they added.

A pupil of Kiltullagh National School, Saoírse leaves behind her parents, younger sister Farrah Rose, half-sister Rebecca and wider family and friends.

“She was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure,” her parents added.

Her funeral will take place on Sunday, March 10 at St Peter and Paul's Church in Kiltullagh, Co Galway at 2pm, followed by burial at Bullaun Cemetery.