School bus driver dies following Co. Armagh collision

THE DRIVER of a school bus that was involved in a single-vehicle collision while carrying around 40 children in Co. Armagh yesterday afternoon has passed away.

The incident occurred in the Tullyah Road area of Belleeks, between Newtownhamilton and Camlough, shortly after 3.30pm on Tuesday.

No children were injured in the collision, although the PSNI confirmed this morning that the driver had passed away at the scene.

A statement from the bus company, Quinn Coaches, described the man as a 'dear colleague'.

Police and five ambulances were despatched to the scene, with images on social media showing the bus on its side in a ditch on the side of the road.

The vehicle had reportedly been travelling from St Paul's High School in Bessbrook.

The Tullyah Road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

'Respected and experienced'

"We are relieved to hear that no children were hurt and my thoughts are with all those involved," said Aoife Finnegan, Sinn Féin MLA for Newry and Armagh, following news of the collision.

However, a later statement from Quinn Coaches revealed that the driver had died.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our drivers was involved in a road traffic accident whilst transporting school children today," it read.

"Despite immediate emergency response, our dear colleague sadly passed away.

"Our first thoughts are with his family, friends and fellow colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.

"He was a respected and experienced member of our team and he will be greatly missed.

"We are relieved to confirm that no children were injured during the incident.

"The safety and wellbeing of our drivers and passengers is always our highest priority.

"We are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of standard procedure.

"We kindly ask that the privacy of the driver's family and the school community be respected at this time."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.