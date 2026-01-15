Annual funding of €15m will support ‘integral role’ of post offices in Irish society

THE post office network across Ireland will be supported by a €15m annual Government grant it was confirmed this week.

The funding has been allocated to support a “sustainable nationwide post office network” the Government has announced, while acknowledging the “integral role” these local institutions play in society.

The €15m has been confirmed as an annual figure to be paid over the next five years.

“The local Post Office has played, and always will play, an integral role to both society as a whole and to Government, through the provision of high-quality public services in towns, villages and cities right across the country,” Ireland’s Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan said as he announced the funding.

“This funding will secure the sustainable future of the network throughout the term of this Government, ensuring all citizens have effective and efficient access to the services and products provided through the network.”

Ireland’s Minister of State with responsibility for Sport and Postal Policy, Charlie McConalogue confirmed the funding will be paid out every year from 2026 to 2030.

“The Post Office network reaches all parts of the country, and particularly in rural Ireland, the local Post Office is a landmark and an institution in itself,” he said.

“This funding recognises the special role of the postmaster in this institution, with all postmaster-led offices benefitting from the funding.”

He added: “The new model, building on the previous Government scheme, also recognises the cultural and geographic importance of post offices, and ensures no community will be left behind.”

Government has further confirmed that the funding will be used to maintain the postal network across urban and rural Ireland “ensuring no community is left behind and equal access regardless of geography”.

It will also “recognise offices of cultural or geographic significance—such as those on inhabited islands or in Gaeltacht areas”.