Arklow ranked Ireland’s best town for work-life balance in new survey

ARKLOW has been ranked as the best town in the entire country for work-life balance, according to new research.

The County Wicklow town scooped the top spot because of its “surprisingly affordable housing prices outside the city” and for its “mix of excellent local amenities and good connectivity for hybrid working”. It was also noted that Arklow provided plenty of green spaces and scenic coastline that helped to “boost well-being”.

Ballina in County Mayo was second on the list of best towns and cities, followed by Enniscorthy in County Wexford, Wicklow town and Cork city, according to a new 2026 survey carried out by Switcher.ie.

Galway was ranked the best town or city to enjoy the great outdoors and keep fit, while Dublin, Cork and Kildare town were ranked as the top three locations for telecoms connectivity.

Meanwhile, Ballina was named the most affordable town, followed by Longford, Letterkenny in County Donegal, Cavan and Mallow in County Cork. And the coastal town of Skerries in County Dublin was ranked as the safest place.

The study was based on multiple criteria, including proximity to key local amenities such as primary schools, large supermarkets and leisure facilities; the quality of broadband and mobile coverage; property prices and crime levels; as well as access to green spaces and public transport links.

“Property prices are often a crucial factor for homebuyers, but broadband and mobile connectivity, easy access to local amenities, and proximity to green spaces can have a huge impact when juggling work with family or other commitments,” said Commercial Director of Switcher.ie, Eoin Clarke.

“Switcher.ie’s research highlights several towns across Ireland that offer young professionals and working families a mix of affordability, accessibility, a superb quality of life, and excellent broadband and mobile connectivity for remote working.

“Our top performers spanned the country, with Ballina and Sligo on the scenic west coast, Cork in the south, Longford in the heart of Ireland and a cluster of coastal towns on the east coast.”