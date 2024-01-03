Anniversary appeal for information on woman who disappeared from Co. Waterford in 1994

GARDAÍ have appealed for information over the disappearance of a woman from Co. Waterford 30 years ago.

Imelda Keenan was 22 years old when she was reportedly last seen in Waterford City on January 3, 1994.

A vigil was held at the William Street bridge in the city on Wednesday afternoon, close to her last reported sighting, to mark the 30th anniversary of her disappearance.

Meanwhile, local councillor John Hearne has backed the family's calls for the garda investigation to be upgraded to a murder inquiry.

Ms Keenan was originally from Mountmellick in Co. Laois but had settled in Waterford City, where gardaí say she was living in an apartment with her boyfriend at the time of her disappearance.

On the day she went missing, she had informed her boyfriend that she was going to the post office in the town.

Ms Keenan left her apartment at 1.30pm and walked down William Street onto Lombard Street.

Around this time, she was reportedly seen crossing the road by a local doctor's secretary who knew her.

The secretary and a friend saw Ms Keenan crossing the road at the corner of the Tower Hotel and Lombard Street.

This was the last reported sighting of the young woman and she was subsequently reported missing by her brother the following day.

Despite an extensive garda investigation, there have been no further confirmed sightings.

'Family want and need closure'

Members of Ms Keenan’s family now want the investigation into her disappearance upgraded to a murder inquiry.

"We feel that it is time and we feel that Imelda's case was neglected at the start," her niece Gina Kerry told Newstalk's Pat Kenny Show.

She also expressed doubts over the last reported sighting of her aunt, saying the family had not heard from her over the Christmas period.

Meanwhile, basic belongings had been left in the flat while Christmas presents had not been opened.

Mr Hearne, Sinn Féin councillor for Waterford City South, has been supporting the family's campaign.

"We met the Garda in Waterford and they promised to recommend a review of the case," he posted on Facebook on Monday.

"The family want and need closure and it won't go away so the Minister for justice should upgrade to a murder investigation and show she supports the family and Imelda's right to get justice."

Gardaí have today appealed for people to come forward to assist with the investigation.

They have encouraged anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.