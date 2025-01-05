Renewed appeal for information on Imelda Keenan on 31st anniversary of disappearance

GARDAÍ have renewed their appeal for information on missing woman Imelda Keenan on the 31st anniversary of her disappearance.

Ms Keenan, originally from Mountmellick in Co. Laois, was last seen in Waterford City on Monday, January 3, 1994.

She had moved to Waterford and was living in an apartment in the city with her boyfriend.

Gardaí recently released an age-progressed image of Ms Keenan (above), who was 22 when she disappeared, and revealed they were exploring the probability that she is deceased.

Disappearance

On the day she vanished, Ms Keenan reportedly left her apartment at 1.30pm and walked down William Street onto Lombard Street.

The last reported sighting of Imelda was at the corner of the Tower Hotel and Lombard Street, where she was seen crossing the street.

However, members of Ms Keenan's family have previously expressed doubts about the reliability of the sighting.

Ms Keenan was reported missing by her brother, Edward, the following day.

'Strong family ties'

Despite extensive garda investigations, there have been no further confirmed sightings of Ms Keenan, who would now be 53 years old.

"Imelda, 22 years old and originally from Mountmellick in Co. Laois, was a resident of Waterford City while pursuing her studies when she disappeared without a trace," said Superintendent Gavin Hegarty.

"Imelda was known for her quiet demeanour, her love of music and her strong family ties.

"Despite extensive investigations spanning 31 years, the silence surrounding her fate remains unbroken.

"We continue to urge anyone with information or the ability to assist our investigation to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.