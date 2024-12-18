Gardaí released age-progressed picture of woman missing from Waterford for three decades

GARDAÍ investigating the disappearance of a woman from Waterford City more than three decades ago have released an age-progressed image of her to try and help solve the case.

However, investigators are also exploring the probability that Imelda Keenan is deceased and want to establish what happened to her.

Miss Keenan, then 22, was last seen in Waterford on January 3, 1994.

Superintendent Gavin Hegarty says that despite numerous enquiries over the past 31 years, they have been 'unable to establish what has happened to Imelda in that intervening period'.

Ms Keenan was originally from Mountmellick, Co. Laois but had settled in Waterford City, where she lived in an apartment with her boyfriend.

On the day she went missing, she indicated to her boyfriend that she was going to the post office when she left her apartment at 1.30pm, walking down William Street on to Lombard Street.

The last reported sighting of Ms Keenan is at this time, when she was seen crossing the road by a local woman who knew her well.

The woman and a friend saw Ms Keenan crossing the road at the corner of the Tower Hotel and Lombard Street, although members of the missing woman's family have previously expressed doubts about the reliability of the sighting.

Ms Keenan was reported missing by her brother, Edward, the following day.

'Pain'

There have been no further positive sightings of Ms Keenan, despite an extensive garda investigation into her disappearance which has continued to this day.

Superintendent Hegarty emphasised once again An Garda Síochána's desire to bring closure to the Keenan family.

An age-progressed picture of the missing woman — who would now be 53 years old — was compiled recently.

Speaking on RTÉ's Crimecall this week, Ms Keenan's brother, Gerry, said: "The pain that we're enduring is much the same as the weekend our sister went missing."

He described her as a quiet girl who enjoyed listening to music and spending time with her family.

In their latest appeal, gardaí urged anyone with information to contact them.

"Maybe you have previously came forward and now have new information or perhaps we haven't spoken with you previously," read a garda statement.

"Either way you are encouraged to speak with us — we would like to assure you that you will be treated to empathy and compassion.

"Perhaps you knew Imelda — particularly people from the Mountmellick and Waterford areas. Please come forward and speak with us."

Gardaí also want to hear from anyone who may have resided at or frequented 4/5 William Street or those who lived or worked in Waterford City at the time of Ms Keenan's disappearance.

They also believe the date might help jog people's memories as it was a delayed Bank Holiday, with New Year's Day having fallen on a Saturday in 1994.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300.