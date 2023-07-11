Antoinette Smith: Gardaí seek information 36 years after mum-of-two’s murder

POLICE officers in Ireland have launched an appeal for information regarding the unsolved murder of Irish woman Antoinette Smith who went missing 36 years ago after attending a David Bowie concert.

The 27-year-old, who was a mother of two young children, attended the concert Slane, Co. Meath on July 11, 1987 with a friend.

They returned to Dublin by bus, arriving in Parnell Square at around 11pm, from where they headed to the La Mirage Discotheque on Parnell Street.

While in the club they met two men that they knew and remained with them until they all left shortly after 2am.

Although her friend parted company with the group when they left the club, Antoinette remained for some time and spoke to the two men until all three walked the short distance to the taxi rank on O’Connell Street.

When the men got a taxi to the Ballymun area, Antoinette continued to walk by the Gresham Hotel on O’Connell Street towards O’Connell Street Bridge.

That was time the young Irish woman was seen alive, with her husband reporting her missing the next day.

It was nine months before her remains were discovered on Glendoo Mountain in Co. Wicklow,

Her body was found on April 3, 1988 near the Lemass monument, close to Glencree/Enniskerry.

Today Gardai are renewing their appeal for information in relation to the investigation into the young woman’s murder.

“Antoinette was a mother of two young children, Lisa who was only seven years old and Rachel who was four years old at the time of their mother’s disappearance,” they said.

“It is now 36 years since Antoinette Smith was last seen on O’Connell Street, Dublin.”

They added: “Gardaí are appealing to those who may have information since 1987, or who may have come into possession of information in the intervening years, to come forward.

“Gardaí are urging individuals, who 36 years on may want to come forward, to do so, especially if relationships/associations may have changed over the years.

“Gardaí are anxious to assure the public that they will treat anyone assisting the investigation in a sensitive manner.”

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Bray at 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.