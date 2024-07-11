Renewed appeal over murder of mother-of-two whose remains were found on Irish mountain

A RENEWED appeal has been launched by Gardaí investigating the murder of a young Irish woman who went missing after attending a David Bowie concert.

Officers at Bray Garda Station are investigating the murder of 27-year-old Antoinette Smith, whose remains were discovered at Glendoo Mountain, near the Lemass monument, on April 3, 1988.

On July 11, 1987, Ms Smith attended the David Bowie concert in Slane, Co. Meath with a friend.

They returned to Dublin by bus and went to the La Mirage Discotheque on Parnell Street.

While in the club they met two men that they knew and remained with them until they all left shortly after 2am.

While Ms Smith’s friend parted company when they left the club, she remained with the two men until they got into a taxi and she walked off by the Gresham Hotel on O’Connell Street towards O’Connell Bridge.

The mother of two daughters, then aged seven and four, never returned home, and her husband reported her missing.

She remained missing for nine months until her remains were discovered on Glendoo Mountain.

Today marks 37 years since she was last seen on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

“The team within An Garda Síochána that are leading this investigation firmly believe that there are people out there who have information concerning Antoinette’s murder,” Detective Inspector Seamus Ryan, of Bray Garda station, said today as they launched their appeal for information.

“We are appealing to them to come forward and speak with us about any detail that they may know,” he added.

“No matter the passage of time or how insignificant they might think that it is, it could potentially help us in our work to solve this case.”

Det Insp Ryan urged people to consider Ms Smith’s daughters, who have yet to see justice for their mother.

“Antoinette’s two daughters, Lisa and Rachel deserve to see justice for those responsible for taking their mother from them at such a young age,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Bray at 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.