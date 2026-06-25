Antrim revealed as winner of Best Kept Town in Ireland title

ANTRIM has been revealed at the winner of the Best Kept Town in Ireland title for 2026.

The Northern Irish town was named the overall winner in the annual all island competition at a ceremony held at Riddel Hall in Belfast this week.

Elsewhere on the night Donegal hamlet Carraig Airt won the Best Kept Village title, while Trim in Co. Meath won Best Kept Large Town.

“I wish to express my heartfelt congratulations to all of the winners and nominees in the all-island Ireland’s Best Kept Town competition,” Ireland’s Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary said at the ceremony,

“Well done to Carraig Airt , the winners of Ireland’s Best Kept Village, and Trim for winning the title of Ireland’s Best Kept Large Town.

“I would also like to congratulate Antrim, Irelands Best Kept Town for 2026 as well as being named Irelands Best Kept Large Urban Centre.

“Groomsport also deserves a special mention as the 2026 winner of Ireland’s Best Kept Small Town.”

Minister Calleary said the annual competition recognises the “immense community spirit and pride people have in their own communities right across this island”.

“All the groups nominated for these awards should be enormously proud of their achievements to date,” he added.

“Now in its 31st year, it is a fine example of a positive cross-border initiative that brings great benefits to so many of our communities.

“I applaud the efforts made by all of the volunteers and local communities in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition and the Best Kept competition in Northern Ireland and wish all our community groups the very best in future competitions.”

Doreen Muskett, MBE, Chairperson of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, which organises Northern Ireland’s Best Kept Awards, said the competition is designed to “reward those who take great pride in their communities and those who work tirelessly to make their surroundings a nice place to work, live and play in”.

“My sincere congratulations to all of this year’s awards recipients,” she added.

“The panel of esteemed judges from all over Ireland had a very difficult task in comparing and selecting the eventual winners, which is a testament to the stunning towns and villages that we are lucky enough to have here on the island of Ireland.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.