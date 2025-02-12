Appeal after cyclist left in critical condition following Co. Armagh collision
POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Co. Armagh left a cyclist in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident occurred in Craigavon on Friday, January 31 and saw the cyclist, aged in his 60s, sustain serious injuries.

This evening, investigators issued an appeal for anyone with information about the collision to contact them.

"The collision, between a silver Vauxhall Insignia and the cyclist, occurred on the Mandeville Road at around 4.40pm," said Sergeant Murray of the PSNI.

"Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

"He remains in hospital in a critical condition at this time. The driver of the car was uninjured."

Anyone who was in the area — particularly between roundabouts 5 and 6 — and who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, is asked to contact police.

