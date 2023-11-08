Appeal after man suffers facial injuries in 'nasty' Derry assault
News

Appeal after man suffers facial injuries in 'nasty' Derry assault

POLICE have appealed for information after a man sustained facial injuries during a 'nasty' assault in Derry.

The incident happened in Foyle Street in the early hours of Sunday, November 5.

During the incident, a man in his early 20s was subjected to an assault that left him with facial injuries, before the assailant fled the area.

"This was a nasty assault during the early hours of Sunday which has left the victim not just physically injured, but also distressed," said Sergeant Young of the PSNI.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the assault, or who may have relevant footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 180 of 05/11/23."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

