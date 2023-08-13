Appeal after petrol bomb attack in Co. Antrim

POLICE have appealed for information following a petrol bomb attack on a house in Co. Antrim.

The incident occurred at around 8am on Saturday in the Fogarty Crescent area of Ballycastle.

"Damage was caused to a window and luckily no one was injured," said Detective Sergeant Gardiner of the PSNI.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 411 of 12/08/23."

In a separate incident, four people have been arrested following a petrol bomb attack in the Barrack Hill area of Armagh.

The incident occurred at around 4.30am on Friday.

Two women, aged in their twenties, were arrested in connection with the attack.

A short time later, police in Dungannon stopped a vehicle and recovered a suspected firearm and ammunition.

Two men, aged in their twenties and fifties, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.