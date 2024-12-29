Appeal after woman pushed to ground and punched in face during Derry assault

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of an assault on a woman in Derry on Saturday evening.

At approximately 8.45pm, the woman was approached by an unknown man in the Irish Street area of the city before being pushed to the ground and punched in the face.

Alderman Niree McMorris, DUP councillor for Waterside, appealed for information while also urging others in the area to be careful.

"If anyone was in the area and saw anything suspicious, please report it to the PSNI," she posted on social media.

"Please also check any doorbell cameras as any information could be important.

"Pease be careful and vigilant when out at night on your own. Hopefully this person will be caught and face the full force of the law.

"Violence against woman is not acceptable in our society."

Anyone who witnessed the attack, or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1561 of December 28.