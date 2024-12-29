Lord of the Dance
Appeal after woman pushed to ground and punched in face during Derry assault
News

Appeal after woman pushed to ground and punched in face during Derry assault

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of an assault on a woman in Derry on Saturday evening.

At approximately 8.45pm, the woman was approached by an unknown man in the Irish Street area of the city before being pushed to the ground and punched in the face.

Alderman Niree McMorris, DUP councillor for Waterside, appealed for information while also urging others in the area to be careful.

"If anyone was in the area and saw anything suspicious, please report it to the PSNI," she posted on social media.

"Please also check any doorbell cameras as any information could be important.

"Pease be careful and vigilant when out at night on your own. Hopefully this person will be caught and face the full force of the law.

"Violence against woman is not acceptable in our society."

Anyone who witnessed the attack, or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1561 of December 28.

See More: Derry

Related

Man stabbed in eye during aggravated burglary in Derry
News 1 week ago

Man stabbed in eye during aggravated burglary in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged with assaulting three police officers in Belfast
News 2 weeks ago

Man charged with assaulting three police officers in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed for sexually assaulting Good Samaritan who came to his aid in Derry
News 2 weeks ago

Man jailed for sexually assaulting Good Samaritan who came to his aid in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Police name man who died in Christmas Eve collision in Co. Down
News 13 hours ago

Police name man who died in Christmas Eve collision in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man and woman due in court charged with St Stephen's Day murder in Co. Down
News 14 hours ago

Man and woman due in court charged with St Stephen's Day murder in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish footprints in the fog of London’s history
Travel 3 days ago

Irish footprints in the fog of London’s history

By: Mal Rogers

‘Life will never be the same’: Family’s tribute after young woman killed in collision
News 3 days ago

‘Life will never be the same’: Family’s tribute after young woman killed in collision

By: Fiona Audley

Ancient Wren's day tradition kept alive in Ireland
News 3 days ago

Ancient Wren's day tradition kept alive in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Man dies following Christmas Eve collision
News 3 days ago

Man dies following Christmas Eve collision

By: Fiona Audley