Appeal for information after attempted armed robbery at takeaway

POLICE are appealing for information following an attempted robbery at a takeway in Bangor, Co. Down overnight.

A man armed with a suspected firearm entered the premises in Rathgael Road at around 9.20pm last night, PSNI officers shave confirmed.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Shortly after 9:20pm, it was reported that a man armed with a suspected firearm entered a takeaway in the area.

“The man then demanded money from a male member of staff, but made off on foot empty-handed towards the Lord Warden’s area following the incident.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”

He added: “The man is described as being aged in his 20s and of slim build.

“The male’s face was covered and was wearing dark coloured clothing and gloves.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

Police have appealed to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number1940 19/10/23.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.