Appeal for information after man stabbed and slashed in Belfast
POLICE have appealed for information after a man was stabbed and slashed in Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred outside a fast-food restaurant on the Dublin Road at around 2.25am.

The injured man, aged in his 30s, was stabbed and received a slash wound to his face.

"Members of the public restrained the suspect, a 37-year-old man, before police arrived and arrested him on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent," said Detective Sergeant McCartan of the PSNI.

"He remains in police custody at this time.

"Colleagues from NIAS also attended and brought the injured man to hospital for treatment.

"I know there was a large number of people in the area at the time and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing, or have any information to come forward."

Police have also asked anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage that could help with the investigation to contact them on 101.

