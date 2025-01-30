Appeal for information on 20th anniversary of Shaun Duffy murder
GARDAÍ have issued a new appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of the murder of Donegal man Shaun Duffy.

The 36-year-old was found dead at his home in Meenacross, near Dungloe on January 29, 2022.

He had been celebrating his younger brother Kevin’s birthday with friends and family in the Strand View Bar in Maghery the previous evening.

From the pub the group continued to socialise at his mother’s house in Meenacross before returning to his own home at around 2.30am.

“Shaun was attacked and fatally wounded in his home at Meenacross in the early hours of Saturday, January 29,”  Gardaí said.

Shaun Duffy was attacked in his own home (Image: An Garda Síochána)

“His body was discovered in his home shortly before 2.30pm that afternoon.”

In a statement issued this week, the police force confirmed that “the solving of this murder continues to be a priority”.

“With the passage of time, some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating Gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information,” they said.

“Gardaí encourage anyone whom they may or may not have spoken to previously, to come forward.”

Investigating Gardaí in Milford believe “a number of people have yet to come forward” who may now be in a position to help their enquiries.

“Any information received will be treated with absolute confidentiality,” rhey added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

