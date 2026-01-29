Man extradited from Northern Ireland to the Republic to stand trial for murder

A MAN has been extradited from Northern Ireland to stand trial for murder in the Republic.

The 22-year-old, who is wanted in connection wth a murder that happened in November 2024, was returned to the Republic today the PSNI confirmed in a statement.

“Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit, working in partnership with Irish authorities, have today, Thursday, January 29, extradited a 22-year-old man from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland,” they said.

“This male was arrested by members of the International Policing Unit on November 5, 2025, on foot of an extradition warrant issued by the Republic of Ireland,” they explained.

“He has been held in prison until his successful return to the Republic of Ireland today.”

Constable Dynes from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions.

“In this case, we worked closely with the Irish authorities to arrest and subsequently extradite this male.”

He added: "If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the extradition courts.

“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”