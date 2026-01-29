Pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Laois

A PEDESTRIAN died after being involved in a collision in Co. Laois last night.

The man, aged in his 70s, was struck by a car on Main Street in Abbeyleix at around 7pm.

He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore where he was later pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries reported in the collision.

Gardaí have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6.30pm and 7:30pm yesterday evening are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaím” they said in a statement issued today.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbeyleix Garda Station on (057) 8730580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added.