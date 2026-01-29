Pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Laois
News

Pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Laois

A PEDESTRIAN died after being involved in a collision in Co. Laois last night.

The man, aged in his 70s, was struck by a car on Main Street in Abbeyleix at around 7pm.

He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore where he was later pronounced dead.

The man died at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore

There were no other injuries reported in the collision.

Gardaí have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6.30pm and 7:30pm yesterday evening are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaím” they said in a statement issued today.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbeyleix Garda Station on (057) 8730580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added.

See More: Collision, Laois, Midland Regional Hospital

Related
News 2 days ago

Witness appeal after man dies following Co. Louth collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Teenage girl dies following collision with scrambler

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Driver dies following collision in Co. Wexford

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 18 hours ago

Man charged with murder of Co. Tipperary pensioner

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 19 hours ago

Former Ireland favourite Kevin Doyle says Spurs' Irish wonderkid Mason Melia should follow in footsteps of Troy Parrott

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 20 hours ago

Police investigate petrol bomb attack on Co. Armagh house

By: Gerard Donaghy

Culture 1 day ago

Survivor-written play on Mother and Baby Homes comes to Liverpool

By: Irish Post

News 1 day ago

A Wren for 99 days

By: Irish Post

News 1 day ago

Former Labour MP Conor McGinn charged with sexual assault

By: Irish Post